FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Decreased by Desjardins

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lundin Gold in a report released on Friday, December 2nd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Haywood Securities lowered Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.68.

Shares of LUG opened at C$13.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.92. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 15.18.

In other Lundin Gold news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 62,700 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$551,546.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 463,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,078,983.42. In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein purchased 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$155,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at C$5,624,016. Also, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 62,700 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$551,546.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 463,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,078,983.42.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

