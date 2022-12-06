FY2022 EPS Estimates for ReneSola Ltd Cut by HC Wainwright (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ReneSola in a research report issued on Friday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ReneSola’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ReneSola’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on ReneSola from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

ReneSola stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.19 million, a PE ratio of -538.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. ReneSola has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $8.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 26.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 765,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 67.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

