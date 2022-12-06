FY2022 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.35. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.47.

TC Energy stock opened at C$57.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.48. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$54.60 and a 12 month high of C$74.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.74 billion and a PE ratio of 17.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17.

In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total value of C$69,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 837 shares in the company, valued at C$48,579.48. In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$113,855.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,285 shares in the company, valued at C$213,723.74. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total value of C$69,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,579.48. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,380 shares of company stock worth $208,629.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 109.85%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

