FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Decreased by Analyst

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now expects that the company will earn ($1.99) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.91). The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $28.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $41.29.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14).

In other news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $114,429.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,888,593 shares in the company, valued at $491,120,284.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 143,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $4,155,044.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,745,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,783,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $114,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,888,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,120,284.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,480 shares of company stock worth $8,020,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

