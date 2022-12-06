FY2023 Earnings Estimate for ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ING Groep in a report issued on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for ING Groep’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ING Groep’s FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

ING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ING Groep from €13.50 ($14.21) to €14.00 ($14.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.47) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.74) to €16.00 ($16.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €15.80 ($16.63) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.87.

ING stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 112.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

