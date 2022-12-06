FY2023 Earnings Estimate for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Issued By B. Riley

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners in a report released on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for KNOT Offshore Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KNOP stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $346.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.99. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 19.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 146,072 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter worth about $441,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter worth about $416,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 14.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 6.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.39%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

