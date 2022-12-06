FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.66. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Shares of VSCO opened at $43.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $65.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after purchasing an additional 837,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 237,651 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,296,000 after purchasing an additional 975,637 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,795,000 after purchasing an additional 423,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,340,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,164,000 after purchasing an additional 609,435 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

