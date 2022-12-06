FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issued By DA Davidson

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Okta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.48) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.15). The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is ($5.07) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Okta’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.42) EPS.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

Okta Stock Down 4.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $61.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Okta has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $244.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $891,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.