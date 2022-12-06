FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Tecsys Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tecsys in a report issued on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TCS. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.00.

TSE:TCS opened at C$28.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.85. Tecsys has a twelve month low of C$24.92 and a twelve month high of C$53.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.57 million and a P/E ratio of 100.89.

In related news, Director David Brereton sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.15, for a total value of C$3,643,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,274,063.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

