FY2023 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Lifted by National Bank Financial

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for BRP in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.84 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.52. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. BRP had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,046.73%.

BRP Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.78.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $76.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.84. BRP has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $88.53.

Institutional Trading of BRP

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,113,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,069,000 after buying an additional 2,095,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BRP by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BRP by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 765,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.28%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.