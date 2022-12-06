FY2023 EPS Estimates for Empire Cut by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Empire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst K. Tyghe now forecasts that the company will earn $2.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.98. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Empire’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.87 billion.

Empire Stock Performance

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Empire has a 1 year low of C$23.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.49.

Empire Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

