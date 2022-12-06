FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Mazda Motor in a research note issued on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Mazda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura upgraded Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mazda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Mazda Motor stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, the United States, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

