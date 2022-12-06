FY2023 EPS Estimates for NetApp, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of NetApp in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.44. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $64.66 on Monday. NetApp has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $96.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average is $68.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in NetApp by 33.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 244,451 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in NetApp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in NetApp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth $4,972,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

