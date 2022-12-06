FY2023 EPS Estimates for Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Lowered by Analyst

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report issued on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rogers Sugar’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday.
Rogers Sugar Stock Down 1.5 %
About Rogers Sugar
Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
