FY2025 EPS Estimates for ClearSign Technologies Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for ClearSign Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 7.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.65 on Monday. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $24.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

