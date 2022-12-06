FY2026 EPS Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.62. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PEG. Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Shares of PEG opened at $60.27 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

