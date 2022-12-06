FY2026 EPS Estimates for Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Raised by Leede Jones Gab

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Leede Jones Gab upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Theratechnologies in a research note issued on Friday, December 2nd. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on THTX. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Theratechnologies Stock Down 4.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ THTX opened at $1.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Theratechnologies by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 95,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,634 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Theratechnologies by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

About Theratechnologies

(Get Rating)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.