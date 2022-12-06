Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genasys in a report issued on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Genasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Genasys alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genasys from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Genasys from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Genasys Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genasys

Shares of Genasys stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. Genasys has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $102.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Genasys by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 234,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.