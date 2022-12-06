Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $73.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.30. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71.

In other news, SVP Yijing Brentano sold 1,104 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $77,235.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,204.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Gentherm news, SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $100,023.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,777.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Yijing Brentano sold 1,104 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $77,235.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,204.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,125 shares of company stock worth $223,180. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

