GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $119.00 million-$120.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.28 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.15.

GitLab Stock Performance

GTLB stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22 and a beta of -0.21. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $97.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $191,066.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,649 shares in the company, valued at $890,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in GitLab by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

