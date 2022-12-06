GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Lowered to $60.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.54% from the stock’s previous close.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on GitLab to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.15.

GitLab Price Performance

GitLab stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. GitLab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $97.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.22 and a beta of -0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at $45,933,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at $45,933,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $191,066.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the second quarter worth about $632,327,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 252.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $58,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

