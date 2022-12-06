Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 681,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Global Medical REIT Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GMRE opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 336.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMRE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,134,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 42,349 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

