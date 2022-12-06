Goodfood Market Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a research note issued on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FOO. Desjardins lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

