Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Down 9.6% in November

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 786,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Graco by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 192,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Graco by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 62,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. Graco has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.18.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $545.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 21.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

