Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €161.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €161.00 ($169.47) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($194.74) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($204.21) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €183.05 ($192.68) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($99.74) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($122.49). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €165.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €151.49.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

