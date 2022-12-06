HC Wainwright Comments on uniQure’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of uniQure in a report issued on Thursday, December 1st. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on QURE. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

QURE opened at $25.65 on Monday. uniQure has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of uniQure by 108.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $157,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $415,775.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $157,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,775.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

