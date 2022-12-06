Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

JNJ opened at $178.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $467.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,969 shares of company stock worth $49,657,009 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

