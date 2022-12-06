Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,800 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

IHI opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $66.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $51.22.

