Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,198 Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,460,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,802,000 after purchasing an additional 150,290 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,260,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,807,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after purchasing an additional 401,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after buying an additional 196,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,006,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,948,000 after buying an additional 97,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.