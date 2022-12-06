Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 387 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 47.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,128 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 163,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 17,072 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $271.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

