Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 629 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,116,000 after buying an additional 917,207 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,615,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,573,000 after buying an additional 116,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 77.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,050,000 after buying an additional 233,391 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 516,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,534,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,110,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.32 and its 200-day moving average is $90.90. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

