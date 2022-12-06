Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $59,000 in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC owned 0.39% of Iveda Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Iveda Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Iveda Solutions Price Performance

Shares of IVDA opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. Iveda Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications; Cerebro, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution.

