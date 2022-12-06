Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $62,000 in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHI stock opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.