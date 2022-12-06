Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $83,000 in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 40,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 57,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUSC stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

