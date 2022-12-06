Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $90,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DFS opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $130.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. UBS Group began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.