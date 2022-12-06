Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $94,000 in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAC. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IAC by 34.0% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,040,000 after acquiring an additional 570,732 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in IAC by 13.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,119,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,058,000 after acquiring an additional 135,008 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in IAC during the second quarter worth about $404,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in IAC by 114.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in IAC during the second quarter worth about $809,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

In other IAC news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 73,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,361.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAC. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IAC to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of IAC to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.30. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

