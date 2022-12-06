Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIL. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 47.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

Global X Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $40.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19.

