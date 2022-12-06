Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 595 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter.

FIVN opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 0.64. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $144.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

