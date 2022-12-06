Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 151,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 86,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 86,280 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock opened at $139.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.37 and its 200-day moving average is $134.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.