Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 632 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.4% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $143,501.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 822,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,752,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $141.48.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

