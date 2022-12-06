Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,320 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $119.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.13.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

