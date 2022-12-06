Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,754 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,988,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 547.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 68,812 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 497.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 39,987 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ PECO opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 448.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

