Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 503 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $139.14 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.27.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.