Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 844 iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,486,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,646.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 497,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,554,000 after buying an additional 469,339 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after buying an additional 68,850 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 65,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.76. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $59.97 and a twelve month high of $86.71.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

