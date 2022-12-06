Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $76,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,160 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.6 %

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $122.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average of $87.36.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

