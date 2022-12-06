Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $79,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $169.99 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.75 and its 200 day moving average is $197.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Raymond James lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,977 shares of company stock valued at $36,932,466 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

