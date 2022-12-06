Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $79,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $169.99 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.75 and its 200 day moving average is $197.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,977 shares of company stock valued at $36,932,466 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Palo Alto Networks Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.