Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $89,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

