Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 625,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 69,233 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 108.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 114,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 59,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $9,774,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,002,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,701,826.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 358,372 shares of company stock worth $13,428,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.96. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

