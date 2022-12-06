Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
SCHM opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $81.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.34.
