Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 840 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 339,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 37,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $678,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $95.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $174.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day moving average is $102.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

